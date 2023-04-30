Jacksonville police officer critically hurt in shooting

Authorities have reported that a police officer has been seriously injured after being shot off Morse Avenue in Jacksonville Sunday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated in a tweet that the officer has been taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, and that the officer’s immediate family has already been notified.

There are presently no additional details available.

Police have closed Morse Avenue between Firestone Road and Skylar Jean Drive, and are urging residents to avoid the area and take shelter while officers are working to apprehend the suspect.

This is a developing news story, so please check back for updates.