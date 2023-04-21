Jacksonville mayor candidates Daniel Davis, Donna Deegan debate at UNF





The two candidates for Jacksonville mayor engaged in a heated debate on Thursday evening, specializing in their divergent approaches to crime and their visions for the town’s long run. Donna Deegan, the Democratic candidate, persisted to push for exchange and campaigned in opposition to her opponent’s connections to the present mayor’s place of job. Meanwhile, the Republican candidate, Daniel Davis, emphasised his tough-on-crime platform and connected a number of questions again to the town’s emerging crime price. The candidates additionally disagreed on their priorities referring to inexpensive housing, Confederate monuments, and the most efficient trail for the town’s enlargement and building. The debate was once held at the University of North Florida and moderated via Action News Jax newshounds. Here are one of the key takeaways from the debate:

– Both candidates wish to upload extra cops to the dept, however they fluctuate on the place the investment would come from. Davis needs so as to add 200 officials and believes the cash will also be discovered via “tightening the city’s budget,” whilst Deegan emphasizes the significance of tackling the underlying reasons of crime via social methods that target literacy, meals lack of confidence, and poverty.

– The candidates have differing perspectives on civilian evaluate forums. Davis believes that the town already has a board during the election procedure and opposes group activists operating the sheriff’s places of work. Deegan, by contrast, helps citizen evaluate forums as a method of constructing higher responsibility and decreasing the crime price.

– Deegan and Davis have other perspectives on learn how to spend public cash and the qualities of an efficient negotiator. Deegan needs to herald skilled NFL negotiators to make sure that the town will get an even deal in stadium renovations. Davis opposes bringing in out of doors negotiators and as an alternative would negotiate the deal himself.

– Deegan additionally criticized Davis for operating a tv assault advert that alleges she supported violent Black Lives Matter protests and sought after to defund the police. Deegan characterised the advert as a “lie” since she didn’t attend any violent protests and helps status in opposition to racism and supporting George Floyd’s mom.

– Both candidates agree that the sale of JEA is “off the table” and would defund the park device and public protection assets. However, Deegan referenced former Republican mayoral candidate Al Ferraro’s statements that Davis was once the “ringleader” of the try to promote the application, whilst Davis denies ever pronouncing he would promote JEA.

Overall, the debate highlighted the starkly other visions of the 2 candidates for the way forward for Jacksonville, in particular on the subject of crime, civilian evaluate forums, and spending priorities.