Jacksonville Jaguars exploring Daytona International Speedway as an option for temporary home stadium

The Jacksonville Jaguars are these days making plans to talk with the Daytona International Speedway about probably the use of the racetrack as its temporary home stadium will have to deliberate renovations to TIAA Bank Field come to fruition. The Jaguars announced their proposal to renovate their home stadium on Wednesday, a challenge which might finally end up displacing them for a minimum of two seasons.

Complicating the problem of getting to quickly relocate the Jaguars is two-fold. First, the 2 nearest football-dedicated stadiums are in Gainesville and Orlando and 2d, that retrofitting possible choices in Jacksonville to be NFL in a position can be prohibitively dear. Jaguars group president Mark Lamping stated the theory as having advantage.

“It would be an interesting solution, but would also require significant investment in terms of infrastructure,” Lamping stated, per VenuesNow.com. “It can accommodate a big crowd. It would be a little wonky, but it’s worth considering. After the renovations (in 2016), it’s nice.”

Adding legitimacy to the theory is that taking part in ball video games in Daytona’s infield is far from unheard of. The speedway hosted 4 college football video games from 1974 to 1975, with groups like Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, and Mississippi Valley State taking part in within the 4.5 acre infield throughout the trioval. In July of ultimate yr, the speedway hosted a two-day global football event in that very same house.

In a statement released to NBC Sports, Daytona International Speedway president Frank Kelleher stated that the monitor would speak about the theory of serving as the Jaguars’ temporary home stadium.

“Daytona International Speedway is a world-renowned sports and entertainment venue and hosts a full schedule of events each year,” Kelleher stated. “As good neighbors in the Florida sports community, DIS will be speaking with the Jacksonville Jaguars to see if we can assist them with their potential upcoming facility needs around our scheduled events.”

Any dialogue of the Jaguars taking part in at Daytona would entail how the Jags’ time table would paintings across the monitor’s race time table, specifically occasions which overlap with the NFL pre and postseason like NASCAR’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 in past due August and the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona in past due January. There could also be the subject of the Jaguars’ stadium proposal being authorized by way of native officers in Jacksonville.