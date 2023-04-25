‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera charged with punching brother

Pennsylvania State Police say they’re in search of “Jackass” star Bam Margera after he allegedly punched his brother within the face all through an altercation at their house within the Philadelphia suburbs

An arrest warrant was once issued for Margera, 43, and police mentioned they had been in search of him.

State police mentioned they had been referred to as to the Chester County house based on a reported home disturbance in a while sooner than 11 a.m. Sunday. Margera’s brother, Jesse Margera, instructed police that Bam Margera had pounded on and kicked his locked bed room door that morning, and punched him within the eye, nostril and ear all through a later war of words within the kitchen, in line with court docket paperwork.

Jesse Margera mentioned he’d additionally discovered a threatening handwritten word signed “Bam,” a police affidavit said.

Margera, who also starred in the MTV reality series “Viva La Bam,” fled the property on foot through dense woods before troopers got there, the affidavit said.

Bam Margera is charged with easy attack, harassment, and 4 counts of terroristic threats. Court paperwork didn’t record an lawyer for Margera.