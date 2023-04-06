Jack Harrison agrees new contract at Leeds

Jack Harrison is about to signal a new long-term contract at Leeds United, assets have showed to 90min.
The 26-year-old has returned to shape underneath new supervisor Javi Gracia having nearly joined relegation competitors Leicester City within the January switch window. He had fallen out of favour underneath earlier boss Jesse Marsch however was once denied a transfer to the Foxes at the 11th hour.
Now again to his highest, talks over a new deal have advanced briefly and Harrison has agreed phrases with Leeds to increase his keep at the membership.
Harrison’s earlier deal, which he signed having joined from Manchester City in 2021, was once because of expire subsequent summer time.
In a up to date interview with the Daily Telegraph, Harrison admitted simply how a lot he’s loving existence underneath Gracia.
“When he’s talking to the players he’s often got his laser pointed at a player saying ‘you should be two centimetres to the left’. He’s very particular, but we have to be so focused on the small details,” Harrison mentioned.
“He’s demanding as a coach but is all about us being together, which is important from now until the end of the season.
“I do know the enthusiasts need us to be entertaining and fast, nevertheless it’s no longer at all times imaginable. At this level we want to get effects, and Javi is the easiest supervisor for that.”
Likewise, speaking ahead of the weekend’s clash with Crystal Palace, Gracia beamed about how Harrison has been playing for him since his arrival at Elland Road in February.
“I attempt to care for all my gamers the similar manner. Jack is preserving a prime degree, at all times with the need to beef up,” Gracia commented.
“I attempt to talk with all my gamers as a result of it is my process. I’ve to check out to lend a hand them to beef up their degree. Maybe you discuss other movements within the video games however they all deserve my attention.”
