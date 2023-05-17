Ja Morant addresses latest gun controversy: ‘I take full accountability for my actions’

After being suspended in March for bringing a gun to a nightclub in Colorado, Ja Morant promised to be extra accountable, mentioning, “my job now is, like I said, to be more responsible, more smarter, and don’t cause any of that no more.” However, Morant’s contemporary conduct seems to turn differently. On May 14th, an Instagram Live video surfaced of Morant with a gun in a automobile. As a outcome, he has been indefinitely suspended from all crew actions and may just face a long suspension to open subsequent season. The NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, expressed his surprise and sadness in regards to the incident. Morant has since issued an apology, however this contemporary conduct calls into query his talent to stick out of hassle. Before Morant may also be regarded as one of the crucial NBA’s brightest stars, he should first triumph over those off-court problems.