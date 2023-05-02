J.J. and Kealia Watt invest in Burnley Football Club

“When you invest in a club that’s been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition. We understand that not only are we investing in the squad and manager, we’re investing in the town and its people. We have such great respect for what has been built here by Alan, Vincent and the entire organization and are looking forward to working with them. We believe that Burnley is a special club with incredible supporters and we want to help continue to elevate its global profile on its return to the Premier League,” the commentary persevered.