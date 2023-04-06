Ivey says she’ll sign bill bolstering Alabama penalties for fentanyl | Alabama

(The Center Square) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she intends to sign a bill that increases penalties for fentanyl trafficking.

The second-term Republican governor said in a news release that she’ll sign House Bill 1, which passed the Senate unanimously on Thursday after passing the House unanimously last month.

HB1, authored by state Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Fairhope, would require a sentence of at least three years and a fine of up to $50,000 for possession, selling or manufacture of 4 grams or more, but less than 14 grams of fentanyl or any synthetic fentanyl analogue.

A conviction of possession of more than 14 grams, but less than 28 grams of the highly addictive and deadly opioid would require a minimal sentence of 10 years and a $100,000 fine.

Possession of a quantity of 28 grams, but less than 56 grams of the drug would require a minimal 25-year sentence and a $500,000 fine.

Anyone convicted of possession of 56 grams or greater of fentanyl would be sentenced to life in prison.

“The entire nation should take note of what we accomplished today in Alabama with the passage of House Bill 1, the bill to help combat the fentanyl crisis,” Ivey said in a news release. “Every member of the Legislature – Republican and Democrat — came together to pass this critical piece of legislation.

“Combatting this deadly drug will continue to be a top priority for our Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and I will do everything in my power to stop this drug from being a killer in Alabama.”