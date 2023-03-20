Ivan Cantu is scheduled for execution in TX, maintains innocence





Texas demise row inmate Ivan Cantu is scheduled for execution on April 26, 2023. Cantu used to be convicted in Collin County for killing his cousin James Mosqueda, and his cousin’s fiance, Amy Kitchen, in 2000. Cantu has spent over 20 years on death row, and he has now not wavered his tale and maintains his innocence.

Matt Duff, the host and personal investigator at the podcast “Cousins by Blood” has spent years diving into the case and has compiled a robust argument that implies Cantu may have been framed and has spent the ultimate two decades rotting in a jail cellular on the Polunsky Unit in Texas for a criminal offense he didn’t dedicate.

- Advertisement - “Cousins by Blood” podcast - Advertisement - Duff interviews the famous person testimony in Cantu’s case that despatched him to demise row. Also, the podcast stocks the early prison tapes to listen to first-hand conversations with Cantu and his circle of relatives throughout his preliminary arrest. - Advertisement - The prison tapes embrace the disappointment in Cantu’s voice in 2000 as a person combating for his existence in the back of bars with an ill-equipped protection crew and a circle of relatives naive to the Texas prison justice gadget nor the monetary manner to face a possibility. The podcast sheds gentle on Cantu’s protection crew throughout the homicide trial. The state applied 5 mavens; the state-appointed protection asked 0 mavens. The podcast presentations that the protection known as 0 witnesses throughout the guilt and innocence segment and introduced no exculpatory proof. His suggest didn’t interview witnesses at the state’s witness record sooner than trial and didn’t request a protection investigator or behavior any unbiased investigation. In addition, Duff compiled proof alleging the state’s famous person witness dedicated perjury after Cantu’s conviction and new proof presentations that throughout the homicide trial investigating officials improperly coached witnesses. Duff additionally provides new proof from his employed mavens that discredits the timeline when the murders befell. Since 2000, Cantu has maintained his innocence and asked an investigation into the homicide, and DNA checking out to lend a hand his case. The request was denied in the Texas appeal court. The courtroom answered to Cantu’s request for DNA on December 4, 2009. Although, “(Cantu) wildly speculates that drug dealers may (have) set him up, forensic (DNA) testing cannot prove that, and any results would have no chance of exculpating him.” Ivan Abner Cantu is scheduled for execution on April 26. The “Cousins by Blood” podcast is available on Apple. e “Cousins by Blood” podcast





tale by way of Source link