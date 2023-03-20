Ivan Cantu is scheduled for execution in TX, maintains innocence

Texas demise row inmate Ivan Cantu is scheduled for execution on April 26, 2023. Cantu used to be convicted in Collin County for killing his cousin James Mosqueda, and his cousin’s fiance, Amy Kitchen, in 2000. Cantu has spent over 20 years on death row, and he has now not wavered his tale and maintains his innocence.
Matt Duff, the host and personal investigator at the podcast “Cousins by Blood” has spent years diving into the case and has compiled a robust argument that implies Cantu may have been framed and has spent the ultimate two decades rotting in a jail cellular on the Polunsky Unit in Texas for a criminal offense he didn’t dedicate.
