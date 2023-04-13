‘It’s like living in jail’: Simon Doull reveals mental torture he experienced in Pakistan

Simon Doull, a well known cricket commentator, spread out concerning the mental misery he experienced in Pakistan following his on-air remarks on Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

Doull described his ugly enjoy the place he used to be not able to even move out for foods because of the presence of offended enthusiasts ready outdoor his resort. The 53-year-old expressed gratitude for with the ability to depart the rustic safely.

“Living in Pakistan is like living in jail. I was not allowed to go out as Babar Azam fans were waiting for me. And I stayed without food for many days. Even I was mentally tortured, but by the grace of God, I somehow escaped,” mentioned Doull whilst talking to Geo News.

For the unversed, Doull had criticized Babar for slowing down his innings upon achieving close to his century all the way through the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 sport between the Peshawar Zalmi and the Quetta Gladiators.

Notably, Babar scored 115 runs off 65 balls however took 14 deliveries to succeed in his century from 83. The Peshawar staff additionally misplaced the sport through 8 wickets with 10 balls to spare. Doull, who used to be on air at that time in time, went on to mention that Babar places private milestones forward of the staff.

“Rather than putting the team first… the last little while, that’s all that been happening. Rather than looking for boundaries, still so much firepower to come. Hundreds are brilliant, stats are great, but it has to be team first,” Doull had mentioned.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will host New Zealand in the multi-format sequence that includes T20I and ODI fits. The first T20I might be performed on the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, April 14. Similarly, the ODI sequence will start on Thursday, April 27.