Italy’s Berlusconi has leukemia, lung infection, doctors say

ROME — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is being handled for a lung an infection that could be a results of persistent leukemia, his doctors mentioned Thursday, revealing the newest of string of well being setbacks for the 86-year-old media tycoon.

Berlusconi’s non-public doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, signed off on a scientific bulletin that mentioned Berlusconi has had leukemia “for some time” but that the cancer of the blood cells was in a “persistent chronic phase.”

The statement was the first official word from doctors since Berlusconi was admitted to Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital on Wednesday. Dr. Fabio Ciceri, who is head of hematology, bone marrow transplation and blood cancer at the hospital, co-signed it.

“The current treatment strategy envisions treatment of the pulmonary infection” as well as specialized treatment “aimed at limiting the negative effects” of the chronic leukemia, the bulletin stated.

Berlusconi is a media mogul who served three terms as Italy’s premier and now serves in the Senate. He was admitted to an intensive care unit at San Raffaele Hospital on Wednesday for treatment of what aides indicated was a respiratory problem stemming from a previous infection.

Earlier Thursday, a close political ally, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, quoting Zangrillo, reported that Berlusconi was alert and in stable condition at the hospital. Tajani is the coordinator of Forza Italia, the political party that Berlusconi created some 30 years ago.

Zangrillo, Berlusconi’s longtime physician, is a chief anesthesiologist at San Raffaele Hospital. The former three-time premier and now senator had left the same hospital a week ago after several days of tests.

The medical bulletin didn’t specify which treatment Berlusconi was receiving.

Berlusconi “is currently in intensive care for the treatment of a pulmonary infection,” the bulletin said. It noted that his leukemia was in a ”persistent chronic phase” and that exams have discovered an “absence of evolving characteristics of acute leukemia,” which develops extra temporarily.

Without mentioning any assets, Italian news company ANSA reported that Berlusconi had won chemotherapy.

Berlusconi’s celebration whip within the decrease chamber of the Italian Parliament, Paolo Barelli, advised journalists that Berlusconi “is responding to treatment,” however Barelli declined to specify what sort.

A observation from Forza Italia mentioned Berlusconi on Thursday morning had telephoned a number of celebration officers about political issues.

Meanwhile members of the family persisted to talk over with Berlusconi. Spotted arriving on the clinic have been his brother, Paolo, his eldest daughter, Marina, and his more youthful son, Luigi.

The remaining years have noticed Berlusconi endure a lot of well being issues, together with middle diseases and COVID-19 in 2020, which noticed him hospitalized then in vital situation with pneumonia.

He has had a pacemaker for years, underwent middle surgical operation to interchange an aortic valve in 2016 and overcame prostate most cancers a long time in the past.

On March 31, Berlusconi tweeted when he left the clinic after a battery of exams that he used to be “ready and determined to commit myself as I’ve always done to the country I love.”

His brother made no remark upon arriving on the clinic Thursday morning. But when he left the clinic the night time sooner than, Paolo Berlusconi mentioned of his brother: “He’s a rock. Thus, he’ll make it this time, too.”

With no political inheritor obvious in spite of Berlusconi’s a couple of well being setbacks, Forza Italia has noticed its recognition on the polls droop to a fragment of what it loved years in the past, when citizens helped to many times propel him into the premiership in spite of his prison woes.

Among the messages for a fast restoration used to be one from Premier Giorgia Meloni, who tweeted “Forza Silvio,” riffing off the soccer chant that Berlusconi turned into the name of his political party, which is currently one of two junior coalition partners in Meloni’s nearly six-month-old right-wing government.

On Wednesday, during a Senate confidence roll-call vote when Berlusconi’s name was called and an official said “absent,” a round of applause erupted from across the political spectrum in Parliament’s upper chamber.

The Senate seat Berlusconi won in September is fruit of his latest political comeback. A decade ago, he was banned from holding public office over a tax fraud conviction stemming from dealings in his media empire.

Last year, he triggered an uproar with comments about his old friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin, boasting that the two had exchanged birthday greetings. Berlusconi also has blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the war.

Luca Bruno in Milan contributed to this file.