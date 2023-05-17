Italian police dog with fine nose for cocaine sniffs out drugs hidden in banana shipment

ROME — With the assistance of a high-leaping dog with a fine nose for cocaine, Italian police seized greater than 2,700 pounds (about 3 lots) of the drug hidden in 70 lots of boxed bananas shipped from Ecuador, government mentioned Tuesday.

Police estimated that the cocaine, which they described as of the best high quality, may have introduced traffickers greater than 800 million euros ($900 million) in boulevard gross sales if it had reached its final vacation spot in Armenia.

Customs police become suspicious about two bins on a shipment send that just lately arrived on the port of Gioia Tauro, in the “toe” of the Italian peninsula and a stronghold of a ‘ndrangheta organized crime clan.

Police told Italian state radio that documents and a background check indicated the shippers of the bananas weren’t in the business of moving that much fruit.

Officers used scanning machines and the dog, named Joel, to uncover packets of cocaine hidden in boxes stacked meters-high in container trucks.

Joel leaped high and eagerly when the officers opened the back doors of the truck, and pawed furiously at the unloaded boxes to try to move the bananas aside, police recounted.

Had the drug eluded detection, the containers with the cocaine would have continued through the Mediterranean to a Black Sea port in Georgia for eventual transport to Armenia, authorities said.

They didn’t specify just when the container ship arrived in Gioia Tauro.

But customs police said that said just days before the seizure, customs police at the same port found some 600 kilos (1,320 pounds) of cocaine in six container trucks also laden with exotic fruit from Ecuador. Those shipments had been destined for Croatia, Greece and Georgia, the customs police said.

Anti-Mafia investigative police aided in the seizure of the the cocaine.

The Gioia Tauro port, one of Italy’s busiest, has long been under the watch of anti-Mafia investigators because of its proximity to towns where the ‘ndrangheta has bases. The crime clan is one of the world’s maximum robust cocaine traffickers.

Since the beginning of 2021, and together with the newest seizure, customs police on the port have intercepted and seized a complete of 37 lots of cocaine, the police mentioned.