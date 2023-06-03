Israeli army kills gunman in shootout along Egypt’s border

This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories. (AP Photo)

Israeli army says troops shot and killed a gunman in a shootout in southern Israel along the Egyptian border

JERUSALEM — Israeli troops shot and killed a gunman on Saturday in a shootout in southern Israel along the Egyptian border, the army stated.

It stated the assailant used to be in Israeli territory when he opened fireplace at troops. The infantrymen returned fireplace, killing the gunman. In an previous commentary, the army stated two other people have been wounded.

Israel and Egypt signed a peace settlement in 1979 and take care of shut safety ties. Fighting along their shared border is unusual.

The trade of fireplace reportedly happened across the Nitzana border crossing between Israel and Egypt. The crossing is situated about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the purpose the place Israel’s border with Egypt and the Gaza Strip converge. It’s used to import items from Egypt destined for Israel or the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

Israel constructed a fence along the porous border a decade in the past to halt the access of African migrants and Islamic militants who’re lively in Egypt’s Sinai barren region.