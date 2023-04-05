Israel storms mosque, detaining hundreds and prompting clashes amid religious holiday

LONDON — Israeli cops stormed a mosque in Jerusalem in a single day, elevating tensions all the way through a top holiday and prompting clashes that endured into Wednesday morning.

Video from the scene launched through the Israeli Police Force confirmed officials coming into the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the place worshipers had been celebrating Ramadan, the Muslim holy month.

Israeli police mentioned they’d entered the mosque to take away “masked and law-breaking youths,” who they accused of taking up the mosque “in a painful manner.” Police accused them of “disturbing and desecrating the order inside the mosque.”

- Advertisement - Israeli safety forces take away Palestinian Muslim worshippers sitting at the grounds of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, early on April 5, 2023 all the way through Islam’s holy month of Ramadan. Ahmad Gharabli/AFP by means of Getty Images

Israeli officials fired rubber bullets and stun weapons throughout the compound, they mentioned. Palestinian worshipers returned fireplace with fireworks. More than 350 had been arrested once they’d barricaded themselves within, police mentioned.

- Advertisement -

“These hooligans harm, first of all, the mass of Muslims who come to pray in the mosque,” Israeli officers mentioned in a commentary.

Palestinian formative years react as they burn tires all the way through a protest at the streets of Gaza City on April 5, 2023. Mohammed Abed/AFP by means of Getty Images

- Advertisement -

At least 12 other people had been injured, in conjunction with an Israeli officer, officers mentioned. Police launched a video of other people with zip-tied arms being marched clear of the mosque within the early hours of Wednesday.

“We warn the occupation against crossing red lines at holy sites, which will lead to a big explosion,”Nabil Abu Rudeineh, deputy top minister of the Palestinian National Authority, mentioned in a commentary.

Israeli police stroll throughout the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, early on April 5, 2023, after clashes erupted all the way through Islam’s holy month of Ramadan. Ahmad Gharabli/AFP by means of Getty Images

In the hours after the raid started, clashes erupted right through the area. About 9 rockets had been introduced, Israel Defense Forces mentioned.

Four rockets from Gaza Strip had been detected as they traveled into Israel, officers mentioned, including that they might been intercepted. Another 4 landed in “open areas,” they mentioned.

Palestinians shout slogans at Israeli safety forces on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, on April 5, 2023. Ahmad Gharabli/AFP by means of Getty Images

“In response to rocket fire from Gaza into Israel earlier, the IDF struck weapon manufacturing sites and a storage site belonging to Hamas, in addition to a military compound used for training terrorist operatives,” safety officers mentioned. “IDF tanks also struck military posts along the security fence.”

The Jordanian overseas minister in a commentary condemned within the “strongest terms the Israeli occupation police storming the blessed mosque.”

ABC News’ Joe Simonetti, William Gretsky, Bruno Nota, Kerem Inal and Nassar Atta contributed to this document.