Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Florida

Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza trade fire

Israel and Palestinian militants dwelling in Gaza are concerned in a fierce trade of gunfire, in step with CBS News. Errol Barnett and Lana Zak, the anchors of CBS News, conversed with Robert Berger, a contributor based totally in Jerusalem, in regards to the contemporary outbreak of violence and the way it varies from earlier incidents. To keep knowledgeable about breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting, permit browser notifications for your instrument.

