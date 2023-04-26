ISIS-K leader behind Kabul airport attack killed by Taliban, U.S. says





The United States Defense Department introduced that the Taliban has effectively taken down the leader of ISIS-K answerable for orchestrating the fatal attack on Kabul airport previous this yr. Sources point out that U.S. officers weren’t concerned within the operation. CBS News anchors, Errol Barnett and Roxana Saberi, mentioned the placement with former nationwide safety adviser and CBS News contributor, H.R. McMaster, in quest of perception into why the U.S. was once now not a part of the operation to deliver down the ISIS-K leader.

