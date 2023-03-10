Is the NFL colluding against Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson?

After Jackson was once granted the talent to barter with different groups, a stunning collection of NFL groups got here out to mention they were not pursuing the former MVP.

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens didn’t succeed in an settlement on an extension with former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, as an alternative providing him a non-exclusive franchise tag.

This method Jackson is loose to signal an be offering sheet with some other staff, giving the Ravens a possibility to compare the be offering sheet and stay him in Baltimore, or let him signal somewhere else and obtain two first spherical choices as repayment.

However, in a while after the announcement of the franchise tag was once made, groups got here out and made bulletins of their very own indicating they don’t seem to be making plans to pursue Jackson by means of an be offering sheet.

Following this chain of occasions, accusations of collusion by means of NFL homeowners ran rampant – and Locked on Ravens host Kevin Oestreicher can see why.

- Advertisement - “It was very fishy that all the sudden you saw that the Falcons weren’t going to pursue him,” Oestreicher said. “Then other reports that the Panthers weren’t going to sign him, and the Commanders, and the Raiders…..a guy like Lamar would improve all of these teams.”

Jackson neglected Baltimore’s ultimate 5 common season video games and playoff contest with an damage, souring his courting with the Ravens forward of contract negotiations.

He’s recognized to be requesting a assured deal in the ballpark of Deshaun Watson’s $230 million, and that asking worth coupled together with his fresh damage historical past is also inflicting some worry amongst NFL homeowners and GMs.

Whether collusion is the exact reason for Jackson’s tepid marketplace after the franchise tag was once carried out or no longer is a query we would possibly by no means totally get a solution to, however it’s going to make for an enchanting few weeks ahead of the saga is resolved.