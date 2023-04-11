Is LJ Cryer’s transfer to Houston a sign of things to come?

The Coogs secured a dedication from Baylor transfer guard LJ Cryer this week, a massive addition to shore up guard intensity after dropping Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark.

HOUSTON — The Houston Cougars ruled the American Athletic Conference underneath Kelvin Sampson the previous 3 seasons, going 93-14 and incomes a one seed closing yr whilst additionally making a Final 4 again in 2021.

The Coogs secured a dedication from Baylor transfer guard LJ Cryer previous this week, a massive addition to lend a hand shore up guard intensity after dropping Marcus Sasser to the NBA and Tramon Mark to the transfer portal and ultimately the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Locked on Coogs host Parker Ainsworth believes Cryer is the very best addition for Houston’s new glance backcourt, which additionally comprises Temple transfer Damian Dunn. Cryer’s 41% 3 level capturing is a massive section of what makes him such a precious addition for Sampson’s group.

Cryer is a Houston local who is happy to play nearer to his place of origin, pointing out this is his number one reason why for making this transfer.

Of direction, Houston bumping up into the Big 12 beginning subsequent season completely is helping, because it lets in Cryer to keep on the similar pageant degree whilst growing a amusing rematch towards Baylor all through the common season.

Baylor, Texas Tech, and TCU have all relied at the Houston house ability pool as a recruiting hotbed, however the Coogs are actually on a degree enjoying box and that would spell bother for the remaining of the convention – and school basketball as a complete.