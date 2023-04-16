Is it illegal to pick bluebonnets in Texas? Yes and no.

Bluebonnet season is in complete swing and the temptation to carry house probably the most gorgeous blue plants is actual. But are there truly penalties for doing so? TikTok consumer @sanmarielopez lately went viral for the rumored Texas rule that it is illegal to pick bluebonnets. In a clip captioned: “Don’t mess with Texas!” @sanmarielopez is stuck between motherhood and her Texas pleasure when one in all her youngsters excitedly brings bluebonnets she plucked from a close-by box.
“Nothing like being an accomplice to a crime,” @sanmarielopez responds, nervously giggling it off. But in the following second, she’s proven quietly dialing 911 to “report a crime.” Under the TikTok, which has been seen just about two million occasions, different customers comparable to the Texas mother’s fight. “I wonder what generation of Texans started this because I was always told it was illegal to,” commented Ashley Ann.
tale by way of Source link