Is eating oats good for thyroid? What you need to know

Thanks to a greater sense of health-consciousness over the recent past, many people have started gravitating towards making healthier food choices. One food that has climbed up the health charts is oats. This steaming hot bowl of all things healthy offers a plethora of health benefits. Studies have found that eating oatmeal can help you manage diabetes, lower heart disease risk, reduce blood pressure, and more. Turns out, an oatmeal a day can keep thyroid away as well!

Of course, there’s no magic food in the world to heal you completely, but some can be beneficial, like oats for thyroid. Before we get into the nitty-gritty of understanding this link between oats and thyroid, let’s understand what exactly is thyroid disease.

What is thyroid disease?

There’s a thyroid gland, shaped like a butterfly, in your neck. As per the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), anything that goes wrong with your thyroid gland can affect its production. Since the thyroid hormones play an important role in breathing, digestion, mood, weight, and heart rate, it is important to keep it in check. One of the key components of keeping your thyroid hormones in check is eating the right foods.

A study published in the Sudanese Journal of Pediatrics found that eating a balanced diet is an important component of maintaining a healthy thyroid function. Experts suggest that oats can be a part of this diet.

Oats for thyroid

Health Shots got in touch with Dr Pavithra N Raj, chief dietitian at Manipal Hospital in Yeswanthpur, Karnataka, to understand how eating oats can help keep your thyroid levels in check. She says oats are loaded with the goodness of several nutrients that can be good for people with thyroid.

An excellent source of vitamins B and E, zinc, copper, magnesium, manganese, and iron, all of which produce thyroid hormones and maintain their balance. They also contain iodine, which is necessary for the proper functioning of the thyroid gland. Oats are also a powerhouse of antioxidants called avenanthramides, (Avenanthramides (AVA), which are a group of di-phenolic acids found only in oats. Rich in polyphenols, oats can help reduce inflammation and reduce the risk of thyroid-related autoimmune diseases, adds the expert.

The benefits of eating oats are not limited to the thyroid. It also contains complex carbohydrates and has a low glycemic index, where the metabolism increases with extra fiber as the body must work harder to break down the whole grains. This, in turn, provides energy to the body.

How to include oats in your thyroid diet?

One of the best ways to ensure optimal functioning of the thyroid gland is through the food we eat, and oats are a good option for people who are suffering from thyroid. Dr N Raj recommends including 30-50 grams of oats, depending on your condition and the variety you are consuming every day. You can have oats porridge, oats upma, oats smoothie, oats chilla, or dosa to meet your daily nutrient requirement.