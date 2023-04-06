Is a serial killer stalking men in Austin, Texas?

Following a sequence of deaths in Austin during the last 12 months, hypothesis has been rising on social media that a serial killer could also be running round Texas’ capitol. The newest demise, that of a 33-year-old guy named Jonathan Honey, came about someday after 2 a.m. ultimate Friday, March 31. Honey’s frame used to be recovered from Lady Bird Lake the next day to come, making him the second person to be found in the lake during the last six weeks, and a minimum of the 7th frame to be pulled from the lake in the previous 10 months.
Due to on-line hypothesis, the Austin Police Department used to be pressured on Monday to liberate a commentary pronouncing there’s no evidence of foul play in any of the recent deaths. “One common theme of the drownings in Austin this year is the combination of alcohol and easy access to Lady Bird Lake,” the commentary learn. Autopsies of the sufferers “have not revealed any trauma to the bodies or indication of foul play.” It’s unclear whether or not the ones autopsies additionally incorporated toxicology panels.
