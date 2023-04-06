Is a serial killer stalking men in Austin, Texas?

Following a sequence of deaths in Austin during the last 12 months, hypothesis has been rising on social media that a serial killer could also be running round Texas’ capitol. The newest demise, that of a 33-year-old guy named Jonathan Honey, came about someday after 2 a.m. ultimate Friday, March 31. Honey’s frame used to be recovered from Lady Bird Lake the next day to come, making him the second person to be found in the lake during the last six weeks, and a minimum of the 7th frame to be pulled from the lake in the previous 10 months.

Due to on-line hypothesis, the Austin Police Department used to be pressured on Monday to liberate a commentary pronouncing there’s no evidence of foul play in any of the recent deaths. “One common theme of the drownings in Austin this year is the combination of alcohol and easy access to Lady Bird Lake,” the commentary learn. Autopsies of the sufferers “have not revealed any trauma to the bodies or indication of foul play.” It’s unclear whether or not the ones autopsies additionally incorporated toxicology panels.

- Advertisement -

In many towns identified for his or her nightlife close to our bodies of water, it isn’t unusual for other folks to drown accidentally after an evening out on the town. According to the CDC, men are especially vulnerable, because of higher threat components like publicity to water, risk-taking behaviors, and alcohol use.

- Advertisement -

In Honey’s case, he went lacking after a night time on Austin’s Rainey Street, a quick strip at the japanese fringe of downtown identified for its dozen-plus bars. The south finish of Rainey Street abuts Lady Bird Lake, a reservoir at the Colorado River nonetheless ceaselessly known as Town Lake via locals. Honey was visiting Austin from Washington, D.C. to wait a pal’s bachelor birthday party, and used to be ultimate observed at a meals truck after the bars in the street closed.

- Advertisement -

The sufferer found out in February used to be a 30-year-old man named Jason John, who used to be reported lacking on February 5 and, like Honey, used to be additionally ultimate observed strolling alongside Rainey Street after 2 a.m. On February 11, John’s circle of relatives hosted a vigil in his honor, pointing out that he used to be “presumed to have drowned.” Later that very same night, his frame used to be pulled from the lake. Following his disappearance, John’s circle of relatives began calling for better security around the lake, together with the set up of lighting fixtures alongside the paths and safety cameras on Rainey Street.

Though serial killers are uncommon, that hasn’t stopped other folks on social media from speculating at the chance that one is stalking men in Austin. The sufferers in the newest deaths have all had equivalent profiles—men in the 20s and 30s taking part in a night time out— which has helped gas the theories.

A Facebook workforce referred to as Lady Bird Lake Serial Killer/ Rainey St Killer has exploded to greater than 50,000 contributors since being based in early February, the similar week John’s frame used to be recovered. On Tiktok, hundreds of videos display up underneath a seek for “austin serial killer”, with other folks caution revelers not to cross to Rainey Street on my own and to make use of a good friend gadget. One guy even made a Google map of the place the alleged sufferers have been ultimate observed and the place their our bodies have been found out. On Reddit, a person speculated that individuals have been having their drinks drugged at bars along the street. Another person at the identical thread posted a checklist of people that have drowned in Lady Bird Lake underneath probably mysterious instances relationship again to 2008.

The serial killer idea has its critics too, who level to a rise in true crime media for fueling such hypothesis on-line, because it did in the Gabby Petito case and the hot murders of 4 school scholars in Idaho. A newsletter run by Twitter personality Evil Mopac referred to as the proof “spotty”, whilst additionally calling on Austin Police to be extra clear and proactive in addressing the troubles of Austinites.

In the interim, a minimum of seven households are mourning the lack of family members, with few solutions as to how they died.





