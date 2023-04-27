Irvo Otieno prosecutor seeks one trial for 10 defendants in his killing

The Virginia guy died after being held down by way of deputies and health facility group of workers.

The prosecutor in the Irvo Otieno case on Wednesday filed a movement looking for one trial for all 10 other people accused in Otieno’s killing in Virginia in March.

Otieno, a Richmond resident, died in police custody after he used to be held down by way of seven Henrico County, Virginia, sheriff’s deputies and 3 health facility staff for about 12 mins, in keeping with Ann Cabell Baskervill, the commonwealth’s legal professional for Dinwiddie County.

The 10 had been charged with second-degree homicide

Each of the defendants will be capable of argue for or in opposition to the movement at their pretrial hearings. G. Russell Stone Jr., who’s representing defendant Brandon Edwards Rodgers, advised ABC News that he has won the movement and might be reviewing it.

ABC News has contacted every of the lawyers for the opposite defendants in the case. None of the 10 haven’t begun entered pleas.

- Advertisement - Seven Henrico County Sheriff’s deputies had been arrested and charged with second-degree homicide in connection to the loss of life of Irvo Otieno, who died in Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie, Va., whilst in police custody. From best left, Bradley Disse, Dwayne Bramble, Jermaine Branch, Randy Boyer; backside from left, Tabitha Levere, Brandon Rodgers, Kaiyell Sanders. Meherrin River Regional Jail

Cabell Baskervill described the incident as “cruel and a demonstration of power that is unlawful.” She mentioned Otieno’s initial reason for loss of life used to be positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints.

Virginia State Police weren’t known as for 3 and a part hours after Otieno’s loss of life, the commonwealth’s legal professional has mentioned. In that point, his frame used to be moved, his handcuffs and leg irons have been got rid of and washed and a funeral house have been known as as an alternative of the clinical examiner’s workplace.

In the commonwealth’s movement for one trial for all 10 defendants, Cabell Baskervill argued that “the cause and dynamics of Otieno’s death support a joined trial in ways that, say, a single gunshot wound might not.”

Irvo Otieno died in Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie, Va, underneath police custody, March 6, 2023. Courtesy Otieno Family

Cabell Baskervill wrote in the movement that Otieno’s asphyxiation “reflects severe compression of the chest by a heavy weight. Here, that heavy weight was the Henrico deputies and the Central State staff.”

She wrote that the 10 defendants allegedly acted in combination inflicting the loss of life of Otieno. The post-mortem could not decide which defendant “was on which of Otieno’s body parts at any given time. The most culpable persons as first degree principals would be those on his torso.”

“If one person here had acted differently, then Otieno may very well have been able to survive,” Cabell Baskervill wrote.