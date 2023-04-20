IRS whistleblower has told Congress that Hunter Biden probe is being mishandled

A manager on the IRS has told lawmakers that he has information that suggests the Biden management might be mishandling the investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, resources acquainted with the topic told ABC News.

In a letter to lawmakers received by way of ABC News, the legal professional for the IRS whistleblower says his consumer is an IRS legal supervisory particular agent “who has been overseeing the ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject since early 2020 and would like to make protected whistleblower disclosures to Congress.”

The letter does now not identify Hunter Biden particularly, however lawmakers had been made conscious he is the “high profile, controversial” matter that the legal professional is regarding. In addition, whilst the letter refers to preferential remedy that Hunter Biden has allegedly gained, there are not any particular examples supplied to improve the accusations.

- Advertisement -

The letter says that “The protected disclosures: (1) contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee, (2) involve failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case, and (3) detail examples of preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected.”

The legal professional for the whistleblower did not right away reply to ABC’s request for remark. A spokesperson for DOJ declined to remark.

The Wall Street Journal first reported news of the letter.

- Advertisement -

“It’s deeply concerning that the Biden Administration may be obstructing justice by blocking efforts to charge Hunter Biden for tax violations,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.), mentioned in a commentary.

Hunter Biden is proven at Carlingford Castle, Co Louth, all the way through his travel to Ireland, on April 12, 2023. Press Association by way of AP

- Advertisement -

“The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has been following the Bidens’ tangled web of complex corporate and financial records,” mentioned Comer, who used to be one of the vital recipients of the letter. “We’ve been wondering all along where the heck the DOJ and the IRS have been. Now it appears the Biden Administration may have been working overtime to prevent the Bidens from facing any consequences.”

White House officers aren’t commenting at the whistleblower claims, and as a substitute referred inquiries to the Justice Department and IRS.

Federal government with the U.S. lawyer’s place of business in Delaware, led by way of U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Trump-era appointee, had been investigating Hunter Biden since 2018, ABC News has in the past reported.

ABC News’ Justin Gomez contributed to this file.