IRS says it has refunds worth $1.5 billion just waiting to be claimed

Got the inflation blues? The IRS has excellent news: The govt would possibly owe you.

The company says it has refunds worth $1.5 billion — sure, with a “b” — just waiting to be claimed.

But just like the lottery, you may have to play to win; on this case, you may have to document a 2019 go back to acquire. Nationwide, the midpoint for doable refunds for 2019 is $893, which means that part are greater than that quantity and part are much less, in accordance to the IRS. In 4 states — Massachusetts, New Hampshire, North Dakota and West Virginia — the median doable refund exceeds $950.



