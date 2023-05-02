IRS data shows more taxpayers moving to Georgia | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia had more taxpayers transfer to the state than out between 2020 and 2021, new IRS data shows.

Federal tax paperwork filed in 2021 display Georgia welcomed 282,626 taxpayers and dependents, together with 278,474 from different states. Conversely, 227,888 Georgians went in other places, together with 224,629 to different states.

The IRS says the taxpayers moving into and out of the Peach State constitute a just about $1.3 billion building up in adjusted gross source of revenue.

To collect the data, the federal company when put next the addresses of taxpayers ahead of and once they modified states and moved their gross source of revenue accordingly to their new states. A 2020 go back represents a taxpayer’s 2019 place of abode, and the data doesn’t mirror those that didn’t document taxes.

The company’s newest data displays 2020 tax filings filed in 2021.

Georgia’s neighbor to the south, Florida, led the way in which in sending taxpayers to the Peach State, adopted via California, New York and Texas. The Sunshine State in a similar way led the way in which for taxpayers departing the Empire State of the South, adopted via Texas, South Carolina and Alabama.

Overall, Georgia netted 25,858 taxpayers, together with 54,738 overall folks.

Recent census numbers published Georgia’s 159 counties had their collective populations building up via 200,939 between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2022, and 124,847 between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022.

Separately, the IRS recently announced that 48,000 Georgians have more than $46.2 million in unclaimed attainable refunds for the 2019 tax 12 months. Under the regulation, taxpayers have 3 years to declare a tax refund; another way, the U.S. Treasury takes the cash.