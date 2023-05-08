Iran hangs 2 in rare blasphemy case as executions surge

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran hanged two males Monday convicted of blasphemy, government stated, sporting out rare demise sentences for the crime as executions surge around the Islamic Republic following months of unrest.

Iran stays one of the vital global’s most sensible executioners, having put to demise no less than 203 prisoners for the reason that get started of this yr by myself, in step with the Oslo-based crew Iran Human Rights. But sporting out executions for blasphemy stays rare, as earlier circumstances noticed the sentences lowered via government.

The two males accomplished, Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare, died at Arak Prison in central Iran. They have been arrested in May 2020, accused of being concerned in a channel at the Telegram message app referred to as “Critique of Superstition and Religion,” in step with the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom. Both males confronted months of solitary confinement and may no longer touch their households, the fee stated.

- Advertisement -

The Mizan news company of Iran’s judiciary showed the executions, describing the 2 males as having insulted Islam’s Prophet Muhammad and promoted atheism. Mizan additionally accused them of burning a Quran, Islam’s holy e-book, regardless that it wasn’t transparent whether or not the boys allegedly did that or such imagery was once shared in the Telegram channel.

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, who leads Iran Human Rights, decried the executions as exposing the “medieval nature” of Iran’s theocracy.

“The international community must show with its reaction that executions for expressing an opinion is intolerable,” he stated in a observation. “The refusal of the international community to react decisively is a green light for the Iranian government and all their like-minded people around the world.”

- Advertisement -

It wasn’t right away transparent when Iran performed its remaining execution for blasphemy. Other international locations in the Middle East, like Saudi Arabia, additionally permit for demise sentences to be imposed for blasphemy.

The streak of executions, together with contributors of ethnic minority teams in Iran, comes as monthslong protests over the September demise of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest via the rustic’s morality police have cooled. Already, no less than 4 other people charged over alleged crimes from the demonstrations were put to demise. The protests, which reportedly noticed over 500 other people killed and 19,000 others arrested, marked one of the vital largest demanding situations to Iran’s theocracy for the reason that 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In 2022, Iran accomplished no less than 582 other people, up from 333 other people in 2021, in step with Iran Human Rights. Amnesty International’s most-recent file on executions put Iran as the arena’s second-largest executioner, in the back of simplest China, the place hundreds are believed to be put to demise a yr.

- Advertisement -

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.