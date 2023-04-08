IPL 2023 [Twitter reactions]: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult shine in Rajasthan Royals thumping win over Delhi Capitals

In the eleventh fit of IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered a dominant victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) by means of a margin of 57 runs. The fit at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium witnessed a thrilling contest between the 2 groups, with RR placing up a commanding overall at the scoreboard.

RR’s batting was once led by means of their opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler, who gave the house crew a blazing get started by means of including 98 runs for the primary wicket in simply 8.3 overs. Jaiswal performed a panoramic knock of 60 runs off 31 balls, whilst Buttler scored a super 79 runs off 51 deliveries. Later, Shimron Hetmyer’s cameo of 39 runs off 21 balls helped RR post a majestic overall of 199 for 4 in their 20 overs.

In reaction, DC were given off to a deficient get started as they misplaced two wickets in the first actual over bowled by means of Trent Boult. His spectacular bowling efficiency noticed him end with figures of three/29 in his 4 overs.

Although Delhi skipper David Warner performed a preventing innings of 61 runs off 49 balls, it wasn’t sufficient to take his crew to victory.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 199-4 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 60, Jos Buttler 79, Shimron Hetymer 39 now not out; Mukesh Kumar 2/36) defeated Delhi Capitals 142-9 in 20 overs (David Warner 65;Trent Boult 3/29, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/27) by means of 57 runs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Too just right in Guwahati. This efficiency and our Royals fam! 💗🔥 pic.twitter.com/ddx4WOAXCg — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 8, 2023

0 0 W W Trent Boult & 1st over Wickets 💥🙌#IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/lOjr63x9ax — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) April 8, 2023

What a spell by means of Trent Boult. 3/29 in 4 overs with a double wicket maiden over to start out the innings. Yet any other champion efficiency by means of Boult, he seals the deal in the powerplay itself! pic.twitter.com/wd8GgjYKKa — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 8, 2023

Jos Buttler when Yashasvi Jaiswal is on strike. #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/shfPrkYwXE — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) April 8, 2023

What an over from Trent boult – Two wickets maiden over. He is solely sensational in the powerplay! pic.twitter.com/HoWT7gAARk — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 8, 2023

David Warner is now the Orange Cap holder of IPL 2023. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 8, 2023

