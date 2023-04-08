IPL 2023 [Twitter reactions]: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult shine in Rajasthan Royals thumping win over Delhi Capitals

In the eleventh fit of IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered a dominant victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) by means of a margin of 57 runs. The fit at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium witnessed a thrilling contest between the 2 groups, with RR placing up a commanding overall at the scoreboard.
RR’s batting was once led by means of their opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler, who gave the house crew a blazing get started by means of including 98 runs for the primary wicket in simply 8.3 overs. Jaiswal performed a panoramic knock of 60 runs off 31 balls, whilst Buttler scored a super 79 runs off 51 deliveries. Later, Shimron Hetmyer’s cameo of 39 runs off 21 balls helped RR post a majestic overall of 199 for 4 in their 20 overs.
In reaction, DC were given off to a deficient get started as they misplaced two wickets in the first actual over bowled by means of Trent Boult. His spectacular bowling efficiency noticed him end with figures of three/29 in his 4 overs.
Although Delhi skipper David Warner performed a preventing innings of 61 runs off 49 balls, it wasn’t sufficient to take his crew to victory.
Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 199-4 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 60, Jos Buttler 79, Shimron Hetymer 39 now not out; Mukesh Kumar 2/36) defeated Delhi Capitals 142-9 in 20 overs (David Warner 65;Trent Boult 3/29, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/27) by means of 57 runs.
Here’s how Twitter reacted:
Too just right in Guwahati. This efficiency and our Royals fam! 💗🔥 pic.twitter.com/ddx4WOAXCg
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 8, 2023
Trent Boult #IPL2023 #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/tBa1hj7RQf
— RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) April 8, 2023
0 0 W W
Trent Boult & 1st over Wickets 💥🙌#IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/lOjr63x9ax
— 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) April 8, 2023
Sanju Samson to Trent Boult in powerplay#RRvsDC #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/jy2ZSY370K
— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) April 8, 2023
https://twitter.com/Iam_hassan10/standing/1644673950029590528
What a spell by means of Trent Boult.
3/29 in 4 overs with a double wicket maiden over to start out the innings. Yet any other champion efficiency by means of Boult, he seals the deal in the powerplay itself! pic.twitter.com/wd8GgjYKKa
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 8, 2023
Jos Buttler when Yashasvi Jaiswal is on strike. #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/shfPrkYwXE
— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) April 8, 2023
What an over from Trent boult – Two wickets maiden over.
He is solely sensational in the powerplay! pic.twitter.com/HoWT7gAARk
— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 8, 2023
Lightning does strike two times and his identify is Trent Boult 🔥#cricket #RRvDC #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/NVKyGpGJK7
— CricketInstances.com (@CricketTimesHQ) April 8, 2023
David Warner is now the Orange Cap holder of IPL 2023.
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 8, 2023
All smiles for @yuzi_chahal because the @rajasthanroyals leg-spinner finishes with a three⃣-wicket haul 🙌🏻#TATAIPL | #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/pl35PeaZuB
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2023
Player of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal#cricket #RRvDC #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/5q82suE7zh
— CricketInstances.com (@CricketTimesHQ) April 8, 2023
