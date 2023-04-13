IPL 2023: Stephen Fleming drops injury bombshell of MS Dhoni after CSK-RR nail biter

In entrance of a complete area at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) just about pulled off a sensational triumph in opposition to Rajasthan Royals (RR) within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 conflict on Wednesday. Despite the valiant efforts of their captain, MS Dhoni, who remained unbeaten until the tip, the Super Kings fell quick of victory through simply 3 runs.

CSK wanted 5 runs to win at the ultimate ball with MSD on strike, however Sandeep Sharma, who had already conceded two sixes within the remaining over, confirmed nerves of metal and bowled an inch-perfect yorker at hand Rajasthan a hard earned win.

After the event, CSK trainer Stephen Fleming dropped a bombshell, pointing out that ‘Thala’ Dhoni isn’t 100 consistent with cent are compatible and is nursing a knee injury. Notably, it was once someway visual all over the slog overs of CSK’s chase, the place Dhoni, who most often stays the best possible in phrases of health, regarded relatively uncomfortable.

It first got here to mild at the remaining ball of the 18th over when Ravindra Jadeja hit Adam Zampa off his pad and began off temporarily, sensing a possibility for a double run. However, Dhoni, who is understood for his inclination in opposition to stealing runs, didn’t show any goal of returning for a 2nd run and slowly made his option to the striker’s finish.

In the next over, Jason Holder bowled a yorker, which the veteran stumper struck in opposition to long-on, and hobbled for a unmarried run. It was once fairly obvious from his movements that Dhoni was once suffering with ache and a possible injury.

“He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movements, which is hindering him somewhat. But still, what you saw today is a great player for us. His fitness has always been very professional. He comes a month before the tournament starts. He’s a great player. We have never doubts over him. He’s just amazing,” stated Fleming within the post-match presser.