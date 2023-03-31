IPL 2023 opens with a bang as Rashmika Mandanna stuns audiences with her sizzling moves on ‘Naatu Naatu,’ ‘Saami Saami,’ & more : Bollywood News

National weigh down Rashmika Mandanna has set the web on fireplace with her electrifying efficiency on the opening rite of IPL 2023. The approach her efficiency on the opening rite of TATA IPL has taken over our minds is just impacting. She used to be energeticvivacious stuffed with charmwhich is why netizens are showering her with love reward.

IPL 2023 opens with a bang as Rashmika Mandanna stuns audiences with her sizzling moves on ‘Naatu Naatu,’ ‘Saami Saami,’ & more

The actress shook a leg on her blockbuster songs’Srivalli’ ‘Saami Saami’. She additionally gave a forged efficiency on ‘Naatu Naatu’which additionally marks the music’s first reside efficiency after the Oscars win!

Taking to social medianetizens hailed Rashmika for an impactful efficiency. A fan wrote “#NaatuNaatu @iamRashmika stage performance at opening ceremony of Tata IPL 2023.” Another wrote “ Beautiful #RashmikaMandanna performing in IPL 2023 opening ceremony.”

A fan wrote “Beautiful #RashmikaMandanna performing in IPL 2023 opening ceremony. A writes “Her energy was (fire emoticons). A fan said“Electrifying performance by @iamRashmika at the #IPL2023OpeningCeremony lighted up the stage with her charm talent.”

Post her efficiencyRashmika shared a post on her feedin which she can also be noticed dancing fortunately.

Rashmika Mandanna has handled her fanatics with a lot of quantity of dance performances on her blockbuster songs SrivalliSaami Saami among many others. Meanwhileon the paintings frontthe actress can be noticed in Animal alongside with Ranbir Kapoor Pushpa: The Rule alongside with Allu Arjun.

