Monday, March 20, 2023
IPL 2023 – Netherlands head coach Ryan Cook joins SRH as fielding coach

Ryan Cook, the Netherlands head coach, will pass over his workforce’s subsequent two world collection after his appointment as fielding coach at Sunrisers Hyderabad within the IPL.

Cook, who oversaw Netherlands’ a hit T20 World Cup marketing campaign in Australia in October-November 2022, has been changed by way of Ryan van Niekerk on an meantime foundation for his or her excursions to Zimbabwe and South Africa.

At the SA20 as smartly Cook had labored as fielding coach of Sunrisers’ franchise, the eventual champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He arrived in India on Sunday forward of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s first sport of IPL 2023 towards Rajasthan Royals on April 2.

Cook replaces Hemang Badani within the function; Badani has grow to be Sunrisers’ batting coach, the similar function he stuffed on the SA20.

Brian Lara, who used to be Sunrisers’ batting coach closing season, has grow to be head coach forward of IPL 2023. Dale Steyn (speedy-bowling coach), Muthiah Muralidaran (spin-bowling coach) and Simon Helmot (assistant coach) go back in the similar roles they held in 2022.

Netherlands received their first fit of van Niekerk’s transient spell on Sunday, beating a Zimbabwe XI by way of 9 runs in Harare. They will play 3 ODIs on March 21, 23 and 25 sooner than two additional ODIs towards South Africa, on March 31 and April 2.

Allrounder Bas de Leede has been dominated out of the Zimbabwe collection via a heel harm and has been changed by way of Aryan Dutt.



