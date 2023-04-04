IPL 2023 – MS Dhoni – No-balls and wides hurting Chennai Super Kings ‘really bad’





MS Dhoni is not satisfied concerning the choice of no-balls and wides his speedy bowlers have bowled in Chennai Super Kings’ two IPL 2023 fits to this point. In their 2d recreation itself, towards Lucknow Super Giants on Monday night time, Super Kings’ quicks despatched down 13 wides and 3 no-balls.

“We are bowling too many extra deliveries,” he stated after the 12-run win on Monday night time at Chepauk, and even mock-threatened his bowlers that “they will have to be ready to play under a new captain”.

Deepak Chahar, the skilled identify within the tempo assault, bowled 5 wides (together with 3 in a row within the seventeenth over) within the recreation towards Super Giants, however did not concede any extras within the first recreation, which Super Kings misplaced to Gujarat Titans. The two much less-skilled quicks, Tushar Deshpande and Rajvardhan Hangargekar, had been constant in gifting away additional deliveries: Deshpande has a tally of 5 wides and 4 no-balls over two video games, and Hangargekar six wides and one no-ball. No-balls, in fact, include loose hits, and oppositions have slammed two fours and a six off the ones to this point.

“It’s the fast bowling that needs to slightly improve, and they need to bowl according to the conditions. Maybe, even if it’s on the flatter side, have fielders and try to bowl in the areas where you are pushing the batsmen to hit over the fielders,” Dhoni stated within the post-match presentation on Monday. “Especially what is important is: keep an eye when we’re batting, keep an eye what the opposition bowlers were doing, so it gives you an idea of what can be done, ‘what can be my plan according to the strength I have or the pace I have’.

"One other thing is they'll need to bowl perhaps no no-balls and much less wides. Because we're bowling too many additional deliveries. Or they'll need to be able to play beneath a brand new captain one day of time. It might be my 2d caution and I'll be off," he said with a grin.

The message seems to have gone across loud and clear. When Deshpande spoke at the post-match press conference, he said, “Bowling a no-ball is a criminal offense in T20 cricket.”

On Monday, Dhoni used a total of seven bowlers, including one over each from Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja, and Super Kings gave away 205 after putting up 217. In the first game, though, he had used only five bowlers, not trying Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube (who didn’t bowl in the second game either) or Stokes, who is still not 100% bowling fit. Hangargekar has played in both games ahead of swing bowler Simarjeet Singh, who had impressed in the six games he played last year.

"I believe he [Hangargekar] is superb doable, he has a little of tempo and the extra publicity he will get the simpler he's going to get. So general now not upset," Dhoni had said after the first game. "I believe the bowlers did reasonably neatly taking a look on the prerequisites general. No-ball is one thing, , they must take a look at to not bowl. Because in trendy cricket, no-ball is one thing that is for your regulate. And on the finish of the day, it hurts you in reality dangerous. So you have to regulate the no-balls."





