Iowa beats South Carolina in Women’s Final Four Dallas

DALLAS — Caitlin Clark had some other sensational recreation with 41 issues to assist Iowa destroy South Carolina's highest season with a 77-73 victory on Friday evening in the Final Four. The impressive junior guard, who has back-to-back 40-point video games, now has the Hawkeyes in a place they have got by no means been in ahead of — one victory clear of a countrywide championship. They'll have to overcome some other SEC crew to try this as Iowa (31-6) will face LSU in the name recreation on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers beat Virginia Tech in the opposite nationwide semifinal. It's the Tigers' first look in the name recreation as Kim Mulkey turned into the second one trainer to take two other groups to the championship recreation. Thanks to the impressive play of Clark and the ancient yr by way of South Carolina, this was once one of the vital mentioned and extremely expected matchups in ladies's Final Four historical past, The recreation lived as much as the hype surrounding it, a lot to the satisfaction of the sellout crowd of over 19,000 enthusiasts. Coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina (36-1) had received 42 in a row, together with remaining yr's championship recreation.





