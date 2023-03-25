Saturday, March 25, 2023
Investigation Continues After Hit-and-Run Crash Near Downtown Miami – NBC 6 South Florida

Police are on the lookout for the one who used to be in the back of the wheel of a car considering a Saturday morning hit-and-run crash close to downtown Miami.

Miami Police stated the crash happened simply after 6:30 a.m. close to the intersection of Southwest second Avenue and second Street, with with officials responding to a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police have no longer launched main points at the crash right now, together with the situation of any individual struck or the automobile concerned.

Anyone with information is requested to name Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

