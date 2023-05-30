Introducing Spelling Bee past puzzles

What’s the excitement?

New York Times Games is delighted to announce the debut of Spelling Bee past puzzles, an exhilarating new receive advantages completely for our Games and All Access subscribers. Starting as of late, we’re rolling out Spelling Bee past puzzles on numerous platforms, together with the New York Times Games app on iOS & Android, our News app on iOS & Android, in addition to cell internet and desktop. The rollout to all Games and All Access subscribers will happen over the following couple of months.

We know that our day-to-day Spelling Bee puzzle has been a favourite for solvers, with such a lot of contributors of the Hivemind wishing they might play a puzzle that they overlooked, or just spend extra time honing their craft to get to Genius. That’s why we’ve expanded our providing to incorporate Spelling Bee past puzzles, making sure you’ll be able to atone for puzzles you overlooked, resolve them at your personal tempo, or just experience extra of the sport you’re keen on.

In our ongoing dedication to support the gameplay revel in, this new characteristic we could subscribers play all Spelling Bee puzzles from the present week and ultimate week, whilst keeping an eye on gamers’ development. Previously, subscribers have been handiest ready to play the day’s puzzle.

One of the standout options of Spelling Bee past puzzles is the power to proceed enjoying the day-to-day puzzle even after the day is over. You can now select up the place you left off in a prior puzzle, offering extra flexibility to finish the problem at your recreational. And if you end up caught, you might have the technique to expose the general solutions to deliver closure in your puzzle-solving adventure.

Jonathan Knight, head of Games at The New York Times, mentioned: “Spelling Bee past puzzles is an important and exciting expansion of our Games product offering. It’s something that fans of the game have been asking for, and it contributes to our broader goal of growing our Games subscription business. We are always thrilled to bring more value to our subscribers, and as we head into the busy summer travel season, Spelling Bee past puzzles is a great way to do just that.”

Sam Ezersky, Spelling Bee’s virtual editor since its inception, added: “Truly, this is such exciting news! I know firsthand how each solver has a unique sweet spot when it comes to enjoying these puzzles. Whether this means going back much later to achieve a higher ranking, or saving days’ worth of content for one sitting, it should open up a whole new dimension of possibilities.”

Spelling Bee — a puzzle through which gamers attempt to make phrases from a suite of 7 distinctive letters whilst the usage of the middle letter once or more — first debuted in print in The New York Times Magazine in 2014, and the net sport introduced in May 2018. Since then, tens of millions of solvers around the globe have loved the phrase puzzle sport. In 2022, Spelling Bee used to be performed greater than 440 million instances, with solvers achieving the utmost rank of Genius over 77 million instances.

In April, we presented Spelling Bee Buddy, a brand new interactive device for Spelling Bee gamers that gives real-time customized hints and research in keeping with your development during the day. Solvers too can get hints and commiserate with the #Hivemind neighborhood within the feedback over on the Spelling Bee Forum.

ABOUT NEW YORK TIMES GAMES

Since the release of The Crossword in 1942, The Times has captivated solvers by means of offering enticing phrase and common sense video games. In 2014, we presented The Mini Crossword — adopted by means of Spelling Bee, Letter Boxed, Tiles and Vertex. In early 2022, we proudly added Wordle to our assortment. We try to supply puzzles for all ability ranges that everybody can experience enjoying on a daily basis.

