Interim AG Position Remains In North Texas Following Paxton Impeachment

On May 31, 2023, Governor Greg Abbott appointed John Scott because the brief intervening time Attorney General of Texas, succeeding Ken Paxton who used to be impeached.

In a statement, Gov. Abbott highlighted Scott’s prior revel in within the Texas Attorney General’s Office, including that “John Scott has the background and experience needed to step in as a short-term interim Attorney General during the time the Attorney General has been suspended from duty”. Abbott appointed Scott to serve for a brief duration all through the Texas Senate’s answer of the impeachment lawsuits.

- Advertisement -

John Scott has 34-year revel in in civil litigation as a Fort Worth-based lawyer and prior to now served because the Deputy Attorney General. During his time on the Attorney General’s Office, Scott controlled over 22,000 complaints involving the state of Texas. He lives in Fort Worth along with his spouse and kids.

Ken Paxton faces fees of alleged bribery and misuse of administrative center. In the Senate, a jury of 31 senators would possibly act as jurors within the lawsuits to decide whether or not Paxton must be completely got rid of from his place. His spouse, Senator Angela Paxton, is also a part of the jury. Until an reputable trial, he’s quickly got rid of from the lawyer normal place.

All 5 Collin County representatives voted in prefer of Paxton’s impeachment.

- Advertisement -

The trial for Paxton’s long term within the Texas executive is ready to happen within the Senate no later than August.

Related