Inside the NCAA Women’s Final Four after LSU’s nat’l championship

Kim Mulkey, Angel Reese and LSU capped off an unbelievable NCAA event.

DALLAS — Louisiana State received its first-ever basketball championship over the weekend as the ladies’s crew, led via head trainer Kim Mulkey and big name Angel Reese, took down Caitlin Clark and Iowa to cap off an exciting NCAA ladies’s basketball event.

In a postgame version of the Locked On Women's Basketball podcast are living from Dallas, host Howard Megdal used to be joined via Natalie Heavren and Jenn Hatfield to take listeners within every locker room after LSU's win.

The trio mentioned Clark’s Hawkeyes crew, which has been creating for years and isn’t going anyplace.

“Caitlin Clark for three years has been building to this,” Megdal stated. “This is an Iowa team that has done a lot for a long time.”

Clark has yet another yr of eligibility ahead of she heads to the WNBA, most probably in 2024.

The profitable crew featured the second-best level differential all season and a top-10 offense, and the Tigers introduced that scoring punch on Sunday night time with 102 issues.

Reese made headlines for taunting Clark after the sport used to be in hand, proceeding the flash and self assurance that has made the “Bayou Barbie” a fan favourite throughout the year.

“Angel Reese is her real, true, authentic self. Angel Reese is unapologetic about it. Angel Reese will say what’s on her mind,” Megdal stated. “That is so great for the game. You root for her, you don’t root for her, it’s all great for the game. Heroes are great for this game, villains are great for this game, and everything in between is great for this game.”

Iowa and LSU will carry their stars again subsequent fall, and determine to be in the combine for the nationwide identify as soon as once more.