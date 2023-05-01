Inside the fight to slash the maternal mortality rate in the South | 60 Minutes





In an effort to cut back maternal mortality charges in the southern states of the U.S., CBS News program, 60 Minutes, has taken an within have a look at the fight to make stronger maternal well being care. Sadly, the South has a few of the best charges of maternal mortality in the nation. CBS News correspondent, Sharyn Alfonsi, spoke with a lot of girls who’re actively running to make a good affect in this house. The program highlights the efforts of those girls and sheds gentle on the ongoing fight to cope with this essential factor. Viewers had been inspired to join browser notifications to keep knowledgeable on breaking news, are living occasions, and unique reporting. Take motion and switch in your notifications lately to keep up to date in this vital factor.

