Inside the 2023 Tony Awards After-Parties

It wasn’t laborious to identify J. Harrison Ghee at the reputable Tony Awards after-party out of doors the United Palace theater in Washington Heights on Sunday evening — they towered over a lot of the crowd in a colourful blue robe, with a statuette in hand and a path of well-wishers shut at the back of. After their groundbreaking win for very best main actor in a musical — they changed into the first out nonbinary performer to win in the class — the robe colour, it appeared, used to be fortuitous.

“I felt like this is such a Cinderella moment,” they stated.

- Advertisement -

Hundreds of the rite’s attendees spilled out, in a while after 11 p.m., virtually without delay into the celebration: a tented extension of the fuchsia carpet and its lush floral backdrop, with catering that mirrored each the culinary traditions of the group’s surrounding communities (paella, ceviche, mango on sticks) and likewise the rapid starvation of nominees who had sat snackless for hours. (About 800 hamburgers from Shake Shack had been long past inside of 90 mins.)