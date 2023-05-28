INSIDE THE 18: Red Bulls Go Cross-Country to Face Seattle Sounders FC

The Red Bulls have simplest allowed 37 photographs on purpose, which is the bottom in MLS. New York ranks first within the MLS in aerial duels gained and has 3 gamers within the Top 10 of that class: Sean Nealis, Andrés Reyes and Cory Burke.

Head Coach Troy Lesesne can have Burke, Elias Manoel, Lewis Morgan, Luquinhas, Wiki Carmona, Frankie Amaya, O’Vonte Mullings and Matt Nocita to be had off the bench. Ryan Meara will function the backup goalkeeper. - Advertisement -

Amaya and Morgan go back to the matchday rosters after prolonged absences due to damage.

Andrés Reyes, Omir Fernandez, Serge Ngoma, Kyle Duncan and Steven Sserwadda stay sidelined. Daniel Edelman is clear of the workforce on world accountability.

Kickoff is ready for 10:30 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and New York Red Bulls Radio in English by means of TuneIn, the New York Red Bulls app, and NewYorkRedBulls.com. - Advertisement -

Coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish will start at 10:30 p.m. ET. Steve Cangialosi can have the principle play-by-play duties and shall be along Danny Higginbotham at the English aspect. Jorge Perez Navarro can have the play-by-play duties along Marcelo Balboa at the Spanish broadcast. New York Red Bulls Radio starts at 7 p.m. ET with Countdown to Kickoff, offered by way of Honda, hosted by way of Matt Harmon and Steve Jolley.





Source link



