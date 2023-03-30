Inside Reunion Tower’s Latest Restaurant in Dallas – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

You’ll quickly have the ability to dine on the most sensible of Reunion Tower once more.

Three years after the pandemic compelled the eating place within the iconic construction to near, Crown Block is making ready to open its doorways.

Guests will trip an elevator 560 ft to the highest of “The Ball” and be greeted via a sushi bar, pastry bar and a 360-degree view of the Dallas skyline.

“It’s activation right away when you walk in,” mentioned Chef Kim Canteenwall.

Canteenwalla and Elizabeth Blau are in the back of the brand new steak and seafood eating place.

The Las Vegas husband and spouse group are credited with growing one of the most sensible eating reports in locations like Las Vegas and Vancouver. They’ve temporarily discovered a house in Dallas. Their son is these days attending SMU.

“I think Dallas is one of the most dynamic restaurant cities in the country,” mentioned Blau. “You love to eat out.”

Hunt Realty tapped the couple to reimagine the distance after the pandemic compelled the prior eating place to near.

“It was really important to focus on the concept that not only tourists will want to come and see and visit but something locals are really proud of,” mentioned Tyler Kleinert with Hunt Realty.

Texas-sourced pork, seafood, spirits and components shall be a focal point, at the side of sushi, pastry and shareable plates.

Unlike previous eating places within Reunion Tower, this one won’t spin.

The tight, round house does create demanding situations. Staff should juggle transporting meals between kitchens on a couple of flooring, however the trade-off is the view.

“This is really one of the most iconic buildings in the state of Texas and to get the opportunity to open a restaurant in Reunion Tower in partnership with Hunt Realty was really the opportunity of a lifetime,” Blau mentioned.

Crown Block opens Monday, April 17. The eating place will start accepting reservations on Monday, April 3.

The eating place will even function a personal tournament house for receptions and dinners referred to as The Crown Room situated one ground beneath. It will nonetheless have the ability to spin.