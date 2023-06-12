Nicola Sturgeon was once in custody for roughly 7 hours, Police Scotland mentioned.

LONDON — Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon mentioned she was once “innocent of any wrongdoing” after going through hours of questioning in police custody on Sunday.

Sturgeon, a staunch independence supporter who resigned previous this 12 months, was once questioning for a number of hours on Sunday in reference to an ongoing probe into her birthday celebration’s funds, Police Scotland mentioned.

Police officials power their automotive previous the house of Peter Murrell, former leader government of the Scottish National Party, and his spouse, Scotland’s former First Minister and former leader of the SNP, Nicola Sturgeon, in Glasgow on June 11, 2023. Andy Buchanan/AFP by the use of Getty Images

“The woman is in custody and being questions by Police Scotland detectives,” the drive mentioned in a statement, which didn’t establish the former first minister via identify. Sturgeon later recognized herself as the individual in custody, announcing in a observation she was once “in this situation.”

Sturgeon was once launched about 7 hours later “without charge pending further investigation,” police officers mentioned in a follow-up statement.

Scotland’s First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party, Nicola Sturgeon, reacts as she delivers her speech to delegates at the once a year SNP Conference in Aberdeen, Scotland, on October 10, 2022. Andy Buchanan/AFP by the use of Getty Images - Advertisement -

The former first minister was once the most recent reliable to be puzzled within the ongoing probe into the Scottish National Party’s investment and funds.

Two different former or present SNP officers had been arrested, together with Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, who served because the birthday celebration’s leader government from 2000 to 2023. Murrell was arrested in April, police mentioned on the time. Colin Beattie, the birthday celebration’s ex-treasurer, was once additionally arrested, PA Media reported.

Sturgeon, who’s recently minister for Glasgow Southside, said on Sunday that discovering herself “in this situation” was once a “shock” when she was once “certain I have committed no offence.”

“I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing,” she wrote in a observation.