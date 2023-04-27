Infant’s death and another’s injuries spur arrest of Hillsborough woman: HCSO

A lady from Hillsborough County, Florida has been arrested after an toddler she was once taking good care of died and every other was once critically injured.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported on April 17 that All Children’s Hospital in Pinellas County knowledgeable them of an unresponsive toddler with trauma who was once introduced in. Despite efforts to save lots of the baby, they kicked the bucket on April 21.

After accomplishing interviews, detectives arrested 26-year-old Haley Barclay for irritated kid abuse and irritated kid overlook. Barclay confessed to shaking the kid on April 12 and 13. Later, on April 24, the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office declared the baby’s death a murder.

Further into the investigation, on April 27, detectives discovered every other sufferer, a toddler who were got rid of from Barclay’s care following the preliminary investigation. According to the police, this 2nd kid suffered “severe upper body trauma.” As a end result, Barclay is now dealing with a rate of irritated kid abuse along with the already-present rate of first-degree criminal homicide whilst engaged in irritated abuse.

“It is completely sickening to learn this woman, who treated one infant so gruesomely that it resulted in death, was also responsible for the severe physical injuries of another baby,” mentioned Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.