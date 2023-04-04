Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Indictment splits country, but gives Trump wide lead over Ron DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump ascends the stairs of his 757 at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday, April 3, 2023, in West Palm Beach, FL. Trump was departing for New York, where he faces arraignment on Tuesday.

As with all issues Donald Trump, final week’s grand jury indictment has divided the rustic but it is given him a made up our minds edge over fellow Floridian and looming rival Gov. Ron DeSantis, in step with public opinion surveys.

A brand new Yahoo News/YouGov ballot launched Monday confirmed Trump widening the distance with DeSantis amongst Republicans, as much as 26 proportion issues. The ballot performed within the wake of a grand jury indictment in opposition to Trump had the previous president main the Sunshine State’s governor by way of 57% to 31%.

A 3rd of the ones polled, 33%, mentioned they would like any other candidate to be the birthday celebration’s nominee. Previously, pollsters mentioned Trump held a single-digit, 8 proportion level lead over DeSantis.



