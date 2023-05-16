Indianapolis officer pleads guilty to federal charge for kicking handcuffed man

An Indianapolis police officer accused of kicking a handcuffed man within the face throughout a 2021 arrest pleaded guilty Monday to a federal charge

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer accused of kicking a handcuffed man within the face throughout a 2021 arrest pleaded guilty Monday to a federal charge.

Sgt. Eric Huxley pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one rely of deprivation of rights beneath colour of regulation. The charge carries a most sentence of 10 years imprisonment, a $250,000 advantageous and 3 years of supervised unencumber after jail, The Indianapolis Star reported.

- Advertisement -

A sentencing date has no longer but been scheduled for Huxley, who was once suspended from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department after the September 2021 war of words. He was once indicted through a federal grand jury in October 2022 for alleged use of over the top power throughout his arrest of Jermaine Vaughn.

Body digicam pictures police launched of Vaughn’s arrest displays an officer forcing Vaughn to the bottom at downtown Indianapolis’ Monument Circle. Seconds later, the video displays Huxley thrusting his foot down onto Vaughn’s face as he’s in handcuffs.

Vaughn, whose attorney stated he was once homeless on the time, was once arrested on suspicion of disorderly habits and later charged with two misdemeanors of disorderly habits and resisting regulation enforcement, however either one of the ones fees have been pushed aside.

- Advertisement -

Vaughn sued the town of Indianapolis, its police division and Huxley in February, alleging Huxley “used excessive and unlawful force when he viciously attacked and kicked” him within the face whilst handcuffed. Vaughn says in his lawsuit that he suffered “extensive physical injuries.”

Huxley’s lawyer, John Kautzman, informed newshounds Monday outdoor the federal courthouse in Indianapolis that his shopper has all the time been “remorseful” about his movements that day, which influenced his determination to input right into a plea settlement. He stated Huxley is aware of what he did was once “thoughtless” on the time.

Huxley’s plea settlement states that he “knew that there was once no legit regulation enforcement reason why to use exhausting moves, together with foot moves, in opposition to the top or face of an individual who’s handcuffed, beneath efficient keep an eye on through different officials, and bodily not able to hurt others.”

- Advertisement -

Police Chief Randal Taylor has recommended Huxley’s termination to the department’s Civilian Police Merit Board, which will review that recommendation when Huxley’s criminal cases conclude.

Huxley additionally faces state fees within the war of words with Vaughn. He was once charged in Marion County with battery and respectable misconduct.