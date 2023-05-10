Indiana sheriff’s deputy dead, child injured in dog attack

A dog attack that took place in Indianapolis on Tuesday evening resulted in the demise of a girl and left an 8-year-old child wounded, in step with the government. The girl, known as Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tamieka White via CBS associate WTTV, used to be discovered in the storage house of an Indianapolis place of abode and used to be pronounced lifeless on the scene on Forsythia Drive.

The sheriff’s place of business expressed its condolences on Facebook, pointing out that White used to be “a bright light to everyone, and will [be] missed by all who knew her.” The place of business has dedicated to upholding her reminiscence. The wounded child, reported to be White’s son, sustained accidents that weren’t regarded as deadly.

- Advertisement -

Deputy Tamieka White



Marion County Sheriff’s Office





The officers reported that more than one canines have been provide when officials arrived on the belongings. One dog described as “actively aggressive” used to be shot via the officials, but it surely used to be now not transparent if it used to be the similar dog that attacked the lady and child. Indianapolis Animal Care Services used to be asked to help on the location, and the company retrieved 3 are living canines, one lifeless dog, and one cat.

Brittany Seligman, White’s commander, spoke of the deceased girl right through a press convention featured on WTTV, pointing out that “First and foremost, Deputy White was a mother. She died last night protecting the most important person in her life in a tragic animal attack in her home.”

White, who had labored for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office since 2007 and maximum lately served in the Judicial Enforcement Division, used to be lauded via native officers as brave and devoted. Several deadly dog assaults were reported in the United States this 12 months, together with one in Iowa in which a child used to be killed and a girl used to be badly harm. Children’s deaths have been additionally reported in Louisiana and Idaho in January, whilst an aged guy used to be killed and 3 others have been injured in a Texas dog attack in February. A Pennsylvania girl died in March after being mauled via a neighbor’s dog.