Indian Rocks Beach woman hopes to feed the hungry by solving wasteful problem

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — Diane Daniel is a contract journalist, however in recent years, when she’s now not busy along with her day process, she’s embarking on a brand new enterprise — an enterprise that calls for an crowd pleasing uniform and a bit of of humility.

On a heat however delightful Wednesday afternoon, she picked a major spot alongside Gulf Boulevard in Indian Rocks Beach and draped a colourful sandwich board over her shoulders.

“Sometimes, I walk on the beach, which I feel really goofy,” she mentioned with a grin as she danced and waved at the secure flow of site visitors. “And I usually — I didn’t do it today because I just couldn’t — I wear this thing in my hair that has these like Rasta spikes — blue. It’s crazy. Just to get attention, you know.”

She’s making an attempt to seize the consideration of travelers who’re visiting the space seashores from out-of-town as a result of she needs to resolve a problem that lots of them revel in day-to-day.

When vacationers go away Indian Rocks Beach and fly house, they go back with numerous reminiscences, however they incessantly go away in the back of meals pieces, seashore toys, and books of their non permanent leases and resort rooms.

Daniel, who once in a while rents out a part of her house, knew that from revel in.

“What I had found — started finding more and more — is that when I would come back after a few months, there would be like so much stuff left at my house,” she mentioned. “Every day there is so much food that’s being thrown out because people come and go every day.”

So, Daniel is endeavoring to treatment that wasteful catch 22 situation in Indian Rocks Beach.

Weeks in the past, she introduced an effort — dubbed Vacation Donations — to teach vacationers and holiday condominium homeowners on how they may be able to merely donate unopened meals pieces to a neighborhood pantry and seashore toys and books to different guests.

That information can now be found on Daniel’s all-encompassing website, VacationDonations.org.

“I’m making no money. I don’t sell ads,” she mentioned. “It’s only to help.”

According to the website, departing vacationers or snowbirds can donate meals and toiletries to the Beach Community Food Pantry, which is situated only a block in the back of Guppy’s eating place on Gulf Blvd. at 1615 1st Street.

They can donate all through the pantry’s trade hours on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Alternatively, they may be able to drop off the pieces after-hours in the on-site donation bin, which is to be had outdoor the pantry 24-7.

“The need is absolutely out there, and to think about throwing out the amounts of food that people are throwing out when other people literally do not have enough to eat like there’s got to be a way to bring those things together,” Daniel mentioned.

Daniel’s thought is already appearing its evidence of idea.

Recently, along with her lend a hand, 12 households donated 35 baggage of unused groceries to the pantry, and extra donations may well be dropped off quickly.

Wednesday, as Daniel strolled towards a seashore get right of entry to off Gulf Boulevard, Monica Leffler spotted her sandwich board and stopped to inquire.

“I think it’s fantastic. I think it’s a great idea,” Leffler advised her. “It reduces waste, but more importantly, it feeds hungry people.”

Leffler, who flies into city from Indianapolis, has vacationed at Indian Rocks Beach annually for 15 years.

When she arrives on the town, she shares up on groceries at Publix, the place she mentioned the “Buy One, Get One” offers in most cases go away her with quite a lot of unopened, leftover meals at the finish of her keep. Sometimes, that meals leads to the trash.

“It kills me, but yes,” she mentioned. “We just don’t know what to do with it.”

Now, after talking to Daniel, she knew there are methods to donate that meals with little bother, and he or she hopes Daniel’s idea will develop and catch on with different vacationers and condominium homeowners.

“There should be a push from owners, from management companies, to get on board with this,” Leffler mentioned. “Absolutely.”

Daniel has ready magnets that may be put on the fridges within holiday leases. As her idea grows, she’s hoping for extra collaboration with condominium homeowners and the City of Indian Rocks Beach.

She can also be contacted through her website.