IND vs AUS 2023: India coach Rahul Dravid has his say on Suryakumar Yadav’s ODI form

Rahul Dravid, the pinnacle coach of the Indian cricket crew, has expressed his fortify for Suryakumar Yadav regardless of his fresh form in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Dravid said that the crew control isn’t fearful concerning the Mumbai Indians famous person’s efficiency within the 50-over structure and emphasized some great benefits of having an in-form Suryakumar in ODIs. He additionally highlighted that the veteran batter has now not performed as many ODIs as he has T20 suits, the place he has persistently carried out smartly, together with within the high-pressure Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dravid’s feedback got here after Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket crew’s captain, had just lately said that Suryakumar might be given a longer run in ODIs, with the crew backing him within the 50-over structure of the sport. Suryakumar’s position within the facet has been wondered after he was once disregarded for back-to-back golden geese within the ongoing ODI collection in opposition to Australia. However, Dravid’s fortify for the skilled campaigner means that the crew is taking a look on the larger image and recognises his attainable in ODIs.

“Not really concerned about Surya. He got two very good balls. One of things about Surya is that he is learning the 50-overs game. The T20 is slightly different. In T20, he has played 10 years of IPL,” Dravid mentioned forward of the collection decider in Chennai.

“He (Surya) has played a lot of T20 cricket. He has played a lot of high pressure T20 games. Like IPL for T20 cricket, there is not enough high-pressure tournaments for ODIs at the domestic level, apart from the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

“Even though he has played a lot of t20 cricket I think he has not played a lot of one-day cricket. We need to give him some time and be patient with it. We certainly see the upside of him doing well,” added Dravid.

Suryakumar was once integrated within the Indian crew for the three-match ODI collection in opposition to Australia within the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who was once dominated out because of a again damage. However, the 32-year-old has struggled to search out form in ODIs, with a median of not up to 25 within the 22 suits he has performed to this point.