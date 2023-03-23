‘Incident did not occur:’ Student was not fondled by man on UNF campus, police say – Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A University of North Florida alert despatched to scholars previous this month that claimed an unknown man fondled a scholar on campus has became out to be false, police say.
“After an extensive investigation by the University Police Department and further interviewing of the complainant, it was determined that the incident did not occur,” an alert replace despatched to the UNF campus group on Thursday afternoon stated.
The feminine scholar at the beginning claimed the incident took place alongside the picket bridge from Osprey Fountains to UNF Drive. The alert stated that the case has now been referred to the Dean of Students place of work.
The alert was issued as a Clery Act timely warning update. Such warnings are “used for the purpose of informing the campus community of a crime considered to be a potential ongoing or serious threat to students and employees in an effort to prevent similar crimes from occurring.”
The replace stated “it is a serious offense to make a false police report as it wastes valuable University resources and delegitimizes police reports made in good faith.”
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Click right here to obtain the unfastened Action News Jax news and climate apps, click on right here to obtain the Action News Jax Now app on your sensible TV and click on right here to move Action News Jax reside.