Incentives unclear for premium synthetic graphite anode materials supplier | Georgia

(The Center Square) — A supplier of synthetic graphite anode materials for lithium-ion batteries plans to build a producing facility in Decatur County.

According to state officers, Anovion Technologies will create greater than 400 jobs as a part of the greater than $800 million Bainbridge venture.

- Advertisement -

A Georgia Department of Economic Development spokeswoman stated the venture is “still active,” permitting officers to stay secret information about incentives the state supplied to the corporate and what it could value Georgia taxpayers.

“For many years, Decatur County leadership has been focused on attracting quality companies and quality jobs to our community,” Pete Stephens, chairman of the Decatur County Board of Commissioners, stated in a statement. “We have always known that in order to remain competitive and to grow, we needed to diversify our industry mix.”

State officers stated the corporate’s new 1.5 million-square-foot facility in Bainbridge’s Downrange Industrial Park contains “proprietary furnace technologies” and would be the first of its measurement and scale in North America. The facility will produce synthetic graphite for batteries for EVs, electrical garage methods, electronics and the army.

- Advertisement -

“With an $800 million investment and the creation of over 400 high-paying, quality jobs, Anovion’s decision to locate in our community is a huge win,” Bainbridge Mayor Edward Reynolds stated in a statement.

Anovion is one of the first certified U.S. providers of synthetic graphite anode materials for e-mobility packages. Georgia officers stated that graphite is the biggest battery subject material through mass utilized in electrical cars, greater than copper, nickel, manganese, cobalt and lithium.

Operations will have to get started in overdue 2025.