In Memoriam: Notable people who died in 2023

Treat Williams, the veteran actor very best recognized for his roles in the WB collection “Everwood” and the flicks “Prince of the City” and “Hair,” died Monday in a motorbike coincidence, his agent Barry McPherson showed to ABC News. Williams used to be 71.

“It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident, As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time,” his circle of relatives wrote in a observation on Monday. “Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft. Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.”

Treat Williams arrives to the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Winter 2018 TCA Press Tour held at Tournament House on Jan. 13, 2018 in Pasadena, Calif. - Advertisement - Michael Tran/Getty Images, FILE

Williams first won prominence in Miloš Forman’s 1979 film adaptation of the Broadway musical “Hair.” Two years later he starred in Sidney Lumet’s “Prince of the City.”

His different notable movies integrated “The Phantom,” “The Eagle Has Landed,” “1941,” “Once Upon a Time in America,” “Dead Heat,” “Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead” and “Deep Rising.”

- Advertisement -

More just lately, Williams landed a starring function in the 2002-2006 WB TV collection “Everwood,” taking part in a New York City neurosurgeon who strikes his circle of relatives to Colorado. He additionally had ordinary roles on “White Collar,” “Chicago Fire,” “We Own This City” and “Blue Bloods.”

His most up-to-date appearances got here as a major forged member of “Chesapeake Stories,” which concluded a six-season run at the Hallmark Channel closing October, and the “Blue Bloods” episode “Irish Exits,” which aired in May.

Following the announcement, pals and co-stars commemorated the overdue actor:

- Advertisement -

John Travolta shared a photograph of himself and Williams on level in an Instagram tale, writing, “Treat Williams and I got our start together in NYC appearing in 2 Broadway shows, ‘Grease’ and ‘Over Here.’ I’m so sorry Treat. My thoughts are with you and your family. You will be missed. Love, John.”

Emily VanCamp, one in all Williams’ “Everwood” co-stars, remembered Williams in an Instagram post. “💔 The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time. Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend ✨,” VanCamp wrote along a black-and-white photograph of Williams.

Actors Gregory Smith, Emily VanCamp and Treat Williams from the tv drama “Everwood” on the WB Television Network Upfront All-Star Party at The Lighthouse May 13, 2003 in New York City. Matthew Peyton/Getty Images, FILE

Author and TV manufacturer David Simon wrote, “After years of cop reporting, Prince Of The City was the only film that made me believe anyone else knew the truth about the drug war. So honored when Treat Williams signed on to deliver our own, later critique of the disaster. RIP to a legendary actor and a fine, gracious man.”

Actor Justine Bateman used to be one in all Williams’ many co-stars over time. “Working with Treat Williams in Mamet’s ‘Speed the Plow’ at Williamstown in ‘91 was the start of great friendship. Damn it, damn it. Treat, you were the best. Love you,” Bateman wrote.

James Woods, another fellow actor, added, “Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he’s long gone.”

“Ahhhhhh mannnnn! I jus devastated! This is breaking my heart. Treat Williams rest in peace. One of the truly nicest guys I’ve ever met! My prayers go out to Treat’s family…what a loss. So, so so sad,” actor David Alan Grier wrote.

Actor Wendell Pierce additionally shared a tribute, writing, “Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man. In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP.”